Casey Veggies' First Album In Four Years Is Here and GMO-Free

(Rick Kern/WireImage)

Resilience. That's the word that could best describe Casey Veggies's style and commitment to coming back over the years, prepared to command attention in rap's crowded space. The Los Angeles rapper has released a new studio album, Organic, his first LP since 2015's Live & Grow. It's the first of four albums that he's working on so it looks like Veggies is back for good.

Organic is a concise listen, made up of 10 tracks. There are a number of guest features in YG, The Game, Dom Kennedy, BJ the Chicago Kid, and more. In a recent conversation with MTV News, Veggies revealed that the album "is an answer to everyone that ever doubted me." He also talked about one of Organic's tracks, "The Ceiling," saying that it is a "super vulnerable song that talks about painting a picture of the dark space I was in."

Veggies's last project before this was his 2016 mixtape, Customized Greatly Vol. 4: The Return of The Boy. Prior to releasing Organic, he released "Awarded" in May.

Take a listen to Casey Veggies's return, Organic, up above.