Pharrell Pays Tribute To A Black Music Legend In 'Letter To My Godfather'

(Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams has released a new song called "Letter To My Godfather" which appears in Netflix's new documentary, The Black Godfather. The film tells the story of Clarence Avant, a music executive credited for being one of the industry's biggest innovators for Black artists. Pharrell's song is an ode to the man's work and presence, paying homage to him while he's here now instead of waiting till he's gone. Avant deserves these flowers.

Pharrell's Auto-Tuned sermon – that he co-wrote with Chad Hugo – showers the retired business executive with adoration. It's a peaceful and happy affair with soft voices in the background that elevate Pharrell's words higher. He's toasting to Avant, he's hugging him, he acknowledges that Avant is the chandelier in the darkness. It makes for a refreshing and necessary listen.

Pharrell deserves his flowers, too, not just for his long, lucrative career in hip-hop, but also for establishing a festival in his hometown. Earlier this year, he brought Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, A$AP Ferg, SZA, and more to Virginia Beach, Virginia for his first annual Something In The Water festival. He's been busy this year, also collaborating with both Beck and Gesaffelstein.

Listen to Pharrell's touching tribute, "Letter To My Godfather" up above.