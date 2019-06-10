Hills Sneak Peek: There's 'Never A Dull Moment' On New Beginnings

Brandon Thomas Lee may be new to The Hills -- but the actor/model is learning very quickly that there's "never a dull moment" with the show's unique crowd.

In a sneak peek of the hit series' reboot, the cast members share tender moments (like Brody Jenner giving wife Kaitlynn a sweet embrace) and a bit of bickering (Stephanie Pratt declaring "welcome to adulthood" stands out to someone). And how is Audrina Patridge -- who appeared during the original series' entire run -- meshing with everyone?

"You're literally insane!" Drina spats at a mysterious person. So it's not all roses and Pinkberry reuniting with the Tinseltown guys and girls...

Check out more in the video above, and stay with MTV News for more updates as we approach the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings on Monday, June 24 at 10/9c!