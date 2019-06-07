The Rise Of Denzel Curry In Five Songs

(Marc Grimwade/WireImage)

At just 24 years old, Denzel Curry already compressed what sounds like decades of experimentation, pain, and personality into four diverse albums. He was a fixture of the burgeoning Florida sound labeled “SoundCloud rap” — the same one that helped make careers for the late XXXTentacion (who Curry called his “brother”), Kodak Black, Lil Pump, and more — at the outset of his career before he released “Ultimate” in 2015, earning him a slice of the viral-fame pie. After becoming a member of XXL’s Freshman Class of 2016 alongside names like Lil Uzi Vert and 21 Savage, he cemented himself as an important face of not just rising Florida rap, but of his generation as well.

Since then, Curry has put out an EP and two full-length albums. The journey here hasn’t been easy, filled with the kinds of twists and turns that would derail anyone without their eyes affixed to the street. But Curry has held on. His latest album, ZUU, shows self-actualized growth, revealing a confident and bold rapper and singer. Here’s how he got there.