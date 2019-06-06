See Jonas Brothers React To Halsey's Surprisingly Soulful 'Sucker' Cover

Getty Images

There's a reason "Sucker" became Jonas Brothers' first-ever No. 1 hit: it's a catchy, certified bop. But the band's comeback smash warps into something much more intense in the capable hands of Halsey, who put her own spin on "Sucker" while visiting BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge on Thursday (June 6).

Halsey's cover begins with a jazzy intro, complete with a saxophone solo and finger snapping. She sultrily strolls through the verses — even whistling along at one point — then amps up the drama with a growling, belting chorus. It's a much more soulful version of "Sucker" than what you've heard before, and it's an absolute must-hear.

After seeing Halsey's cover, Kevin, Joe, and Nick posed a video message for their fellow New Jersey native on Twitter. "Oh my god! Halsey! That was amazing," they gushed. "Thank you so much for covering 'Sucker.' It sounded incredible. You're the best. We love you!" Along with some heart-eye emojis, she tweeted back, "I love you guys too!!!!! And I love this song! Thank you!!!!!!!!"

Halsey's version of "Sucker" comes just a week after Jonas Brothers made their own Live Lounge appearance. During that visit, the group covered Lewis Capaldi's U.K. hit "Someone You Loved," and the singer-songwriter returned the favor on Thursday by putting yet another new spin on "Sucker." So, yes, there were not one but two A-list covers of "Sucker" released today — try to keep up!

It's also worth noting that Halsey didn't just perform "Sucker" in the Live Lounge — she gave her raging new single "Nightmare" a stripped-back rendition that's equally as beautiful. Check it out below.