Bop Shop: Songs From Tove Lo, Bas, J.I.D, Jay Som, And More

Doja Cat: "Go to Town"

All Doja Cat had to say was, "Bitch, I'm a cow," in last year's silly-but-sensual "Mooo!" and we were all ears. Born and raised in L.A., the singer has charisma and confidence to spare, with music that evokes elements of R&B, pop, and rap with a sickeningly sweet twist. Since her 2014 debut EP, she's kept up her game touring with the likes of Lizzo and Theophilus London, and the recent deluxe release of her album Amala is a perfect opportunity to savor some of the bops you might have missed.

Enter "Go to Town" – a bouncy track that will have you hooked from its immediate high-voice refrain. Behind a beat that feels like a mix of club, schoolyard, and candy shop, Doja packs innuendos by the pound. She offers her man a one-chance-only invitation to "go to town" and show her what he's got. She shows no signs of complacency, throwing in winks and jabs between bars, and she knows what she wants and will not stand for any emoji clownery ("He text me an eggplant, I text him a peanut"). With a chorus that won't quit and a wide-eyed smirk you can hear, Doja Cat will have you grooving until you can't help but bust it down and go to town – whatever that means to you. —Carson Mlnarik