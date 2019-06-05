Meek Mill Crafts A Heartbreaking Tale Of A Father And Son In 'Oodles O'Noodles Babies' Video

(Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Meek Mill's new video for "Oodles O'Noodles Babies" is a heartbreaking look at the cyclical nature of how struggle leads to incarceration. The symbolism's heavy in the video that he released earlier today (June 5) and the emotions run high. Following the story will leave you emotionally raw.

"Oodles O' Noodles Babies" is a cinematic tale of struggle. In 2006, a kid cooks on the stove while his parents argue in the background, presumably, about money. This leads to the father partaking in a robbery, then having his accomplice rat him out, leaving him to go to prison. The kid grows up without a father. Years later, the kid, now an adult, becomes the parent of a similar situation. His child cooks his noodles; meanwhile, the parents are engaged in an argument. The father, needing money, shoots someone, then goes to jail. Then the cycle continues. The incarcerated father and his son, now in jail with him, meet and pass jumpsuits. It shows that the cycle will sadly continue.

"Oodles O' Noodles Babies" appears on Meek's 2018 album Championships. The LP also features the Drake-assisted "Going Bad" and "Trauma." Meek was recently granted a new appellate court hearing in Philadelphia to advocate for his 2008 conviction of gun and drug charges to be overturned.

Watch the heart-breaking video for "Oodles O'Noodles Babies" up above.