'Oh Yeah, Weddings Yeah!': A Glimpse Of Mike And Lauren's Jersey Shore Nuptials Has Arrived

Mike and Lauren s happily said "I do" last November, and now viewers will see Mr. and Mrs. Situation Sorrentino's special milestone (and the journey leading up to it) unfold.

In the first look at upcoming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episodes -- which are coming on July 11 -- Sitch has his MTV clan by his side as he gets ready to embark on this life-changing moment. From the tuxedo-clad groom posing with his equally dapper groomsmen (hi Pauly, Vinny and Ronnie!) to Nicole and Jenni throwing petals down the aisle, it's T-shirt nuptials time!

"Oh yeah, weddings yeah!" Pauly enthusiastically declares. Through his megaphone, of course.