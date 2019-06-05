That New Mac Miller Documentary Isn't Happening After All

(Rich Fury/Getty Images)

When filmmaker C.J. Wallis revealed a plan to make a definitive documentary about Mac Miller yesterday, the world grew excited. Wallis was to commemorate the late rapper's life and achievements by interviewing his family and friends but it looks like that won't happen, at least right now. Wallis took to Twitter and revealed that Miller's estate, shortly after his announcement, had halted the movie's production.

Wallis posted four lengthy tweets explaining the situation and his wish to respect the family. After hearing back from the family, he wrote that he and his team "immediately complied as the last thing we'd want is to negatively impact anyone involved, quite the opposite." He ended with an optimistic hope for its release in the future. "The outpouring of support for the doc and that it was us trying to make one was humbling, and in time perhaps we will get to see it through. For now, we have hours of incredible music and that's always been more than enough."

In February, Cardi B shared her Grammy award for Best Rap Album with Miller. His final album, Swimming, had been nominated against her debut LP, Invasion of Privacy.