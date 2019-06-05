Joe Jonas Says It 'Feels Nice' To Hear Taylor Swift Apologize For Her 2008 Breakup Call-Out

Getty Images

Flash back to 2008 for a moment. Things were much different back then. Skinny ties and blazers were in. Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas were dating.

You remember all that? Okay, good. Flash forward to 2019, and we know Taylor Swift is about to wow us with a brand new album, and is in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers are back together (right?!) and Joe Jonas is married to Sophie Turner. My, how things have changed.

Recently, Taylor Swift appeared on the Ellen show while promoting her new music for a fun segment called "Burning Questions." Upon being asked to recall her "most embarrassing memory," she noted that it was "probably" when she put Joe Jonas "on blast" right on Ellen's show for reportedly breaking things off with her via phone call.

"That was too much, that was too much," Swift said of her call-out. "I was 18, yeah," she admitted. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there."

Now, Joe Jonas has reacted to Swift's comments in a recent interview with ITV's Lorraine show, giving us a bit of closure on the circle of Taylor and Joe. As it turns out, he appreciated her thoughts on he matter, saying it felt "nice" to hear what she had to say.

"It’s something that I probably was feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, like I’ve moved on," said Joe. "I’m sure Taylor’s moved on, and it feels nice, and we’re all friends, and it’s all good. We were so young."

And while the pair are doing totally different things with their lives right now, with Joe about to embark on a lavish wedding in France and Taylor working on what we're sure will be some certified bangers – and while there's no ceremony in sight (at least as far as we can see) for Taylor, it looks like her love life's doing just fine. Ah, we love happy endings, don't you?