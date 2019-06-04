Rihanna Has Work Work Worked Her Way To A $600 Million Empire

(Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images For Fenty)

Rihanna works harder than the chorus of her 2016 collaboration with Drake, "Work." She's young, 31 years old, and, according to Forbes, she's the richest female musician in the world with an empire worth more than $600 million. That's a lot of zeroes. This comes fresh off the news that Jay-Z is rap's first billionaire. Rihanna is well on her way to becoming the first in R & B.

Rihanna's has an empire of immense proportions, with Forbes reporting that her $600 million cumulative fortune across her efforts surpassing that of Madonna ($570 million), Celine Dion ($450 million) and Beyoncé ($400 million). A large part of Rih's fortune comes from her partnership with LVMH that resulted in Fenty Beauty, the makeup line that has become extremely successful; it reportedly made $100 million in its first few weeks and now sits at more than $570 million in sales. She's also unveiled her new fashion luxury house with LVMH, Fenty, that was shown to the public on May 22. Her empire is undoubtedly going to grow even larger.

With so much going on, it's hard to imagine that Rihanna has time to work on new music. But she recently revealed that she's working on a reggae album and that Drake won't be on it. And it'll probably be named R9.