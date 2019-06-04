FKA Twigs Takes You Behind The Scenes Of 'Cellophane''s Pole-Dancing In Practice Film

YouTube/FKA Twigs

FKA twigs' new video for "Cellophane" is insane. We, the lucky viewers, follow the alluring singer twirling around the pole and gliding across the floor, stretching to nearly impossible angles. Then, in true FKA twigs fashion, she cranks things up on the Richter scale of weirdness, sticks a stiletto into a dragon-like figure, then slides down the seven levels of Hell on a scale while rapidly twirling. It looks like it took a tremendous amount of body control that came from endless hours of practice. Now, FKA twigs has unveiled just what that preparation looks like in Practice, a short film about the process of preparing for "Cellophane."

"Cellophane" is FKA twigs' first music video in three years. To match her mystique and flair for original aesthetic, the video had to be special. The seven-minute preparation video showcases the outrageous amount of twirling done as practice. At one point, she reveals that she had to perform the routine for eight hours. But not everything is continuous practice. The behind-the-scenes footage also shows FKA twigs smiling and laughing with her team in between shots. It chronicles the beautiful journey to deliver perhaps FKA twigs' best video thus far.

FKA twigs released "Cellophane" in April, the video directed by frequent Björk collaborator Andrew Thomas Huang. She learned how to pole dance for the video. She's currently on a brief 10-date tour that kicked off on May 7 in Los Angeles and wraps up on June 14 in Australia.

Take a look at the grueling preparation for "Cellophane" in Practice up above.