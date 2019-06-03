Tyler, The Creator Is Bringing Some Friends Along For Fall Igor Tour

(Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Tyler, the Creator is about to make your earth quake. The frontman of Odd Future has revealed an upcoming tour in support of his recently released LP, Igor. He's heading out across the United States, Canada, and — surprise surprise — the United Kingdom, where he was originally banned.

He's bringing along some friends for the ride in Jaden Smith, GoldLink, and Blood Orange. Can you feel the ground moving yet? It will in August.

Tyler posted the tour's itinerary on his Instagram page. The 34-date trek kicks off in Seattle with two nights of shows starting on August 30. It runs through September and October and wraps up on October 26 in Houston, five days shy of Halloween. If you're looking for a good costume, Tyler in his video for "Earfquake" would be a great place to start. Tickets go on sale on June 7.

Tyler released Igor last month and it came with some very specific listening instructions, courtesy of a note posted on Twitter. "Don't go into this expecting a rap album. Don't go into this expecting any album," it reads. It features Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Charlie Wilson, Slowthai, and Santigold. It sold just under 165,000 units in the first week, according to Billboard, netting it the second largest opening of 2019.