Sophie Turner Doesn't Quite Feel 'Like A Wife' Just Yet

Sophie Turner is a married woman now, following a whirlwind Vegas wedding to Joe Jonas that was absolute #goals.

With all that in the rearview mirror now, and a lavish ceremony in France to look forward to, though, she doesn't know if she "feels like a wife" just yet.

"I don’t know how I feel," Turner shared with PorterEdit in a new interview. "I mean, I feel good, obviously. But it happened so recently that I’m just kind of floating at the moment."

The pair were married in a raucous ceremony that pal Diplo ended up live-streaming (much to the couple's chagrin, as Joe Jonas jokingly said he "ruined" the wedding). It was iconic, to be sure, though Sophie would have preferred to potentially have kept it a bit of a secret.

"It's tricky when people live stream it," she said. "It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny." Phew. At least both of them found it entertaining.

How long would Sophie have kept it from everyone, though?

"Maybe not forever," she clarified. "I think at some point I would have had to stop saying 'fiance,' but yes, I would have kept it a secret." She opened up on some of her thoughts on marriage in general, saying it's a "private thing between two people."

"It's not about the dress. It’s not about the food. It's about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever," she said. It's hard to argue with sentiments like that! And Sophie has a lot to look forward to with Joe in what we hope are many years of wedded bliss.

They've got their wedding in France to plan, and we can't wait to see what comes of that. Perhaps she'll start feeling more like whatever she thinks a "wife" should be then – she'll have a whole other ceremony to get used to it!