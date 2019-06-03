Nick Jonas For President? Priyanka Chopra Thinks It Should Happen

Getty Images

We all know Priyanka Chopra dreams big. She also supports her husband Nick Jonas in every endeavor he pursues. So it should come as no surprise that Priyanka herself would love to be the prime minster of India one day, and she thinks Nick should run for president.

Priyanka, speaking to The Sunday Times, spilled the tea that the pair "really want to make a change," and this could be the way both of them end up doing it one day. Honestly? Who wouldn't want President Jonas?

Not only is it a bombshell that Priyanka would love to eventually be named prime minister of India herself, but her supporting Nick as president is an exciting idea.

“I would love Nick to run for president," she shared. "I don’t like the things associated with politics … but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never. I’ve tried to be apolitical all my life because I like to cheer for humanity."

Priyanka noted that Nick would be an excellent leader thanks to his being an unapologetic feminist ("he's not afraid to use the word and I love that"), as well as a selection of other qualities he possesses. She noted one moment where she thought, "Oh, this guy is different" when the pair were on a boat with friends, and Priyanka had an important meeting to get to.

"I had a meeting to go to and kept saying, ‘If someone gives me a reason to cancel, I will,’" Priyanka shared. "He pulled me aside and said, ‘Listen, I see that you want me to tell you to cancel, but I won’t. You’ve worked hard to be where you are. I’ll take our friends for dinner and wait for you. When you’re finished, come back and join us.'" Um, wow, romantic and self-assured, we stan.

"I don’t think I’ve ever been with someone who is self-assured enough for me to be in the spotlight and for him to be okay with it. As women, we’re normally the ones who have to say, ‘Yeah, I can move that appointment,’ or ‘What you did at work today was amazing.’ That’s what made Nick so different."

Of course, there are several qualities about both Priyanka and Nick that would make them excellent leaders, and they're already influential AF. Here's hoping our wildest dreams come true and we could potentially see both of them living it up with their political aspirations.