Halsey Is Enjoying Her Vacation With Yungblud, Even With A Broken Toe

Getty Images

Halsey and Yungblud are living it up "somewhere quiet," and it looks like the "Nightmare" singer is having the time of her life.

The pair are currently enjoying themselves as part of a relaxing vacation, and Halsey took to Instagram to share a few brief glances at their idyllic, unknown location.

The two are enjoying a peaceful beer by what appears to be a deck overlooking the ocean, Halsey is playing a game of chess with Yungblud, Halsey's manicured toes on Yungblud's face while the two lounge in bed, lush greenery, and even a surprise appearance by local wildlife.

Unfortunately, things haven't gone completely perfectly, as Halsey also shared a photo right before posting the vacation snaps of her now-broken toe. It appears the nature-loving pop princess was trying her best to save an injured butterfly that was unfortunately already dead – which she found out after the fact. Ouch! Yeah, that definitely looks broken.

"I was trying to save a hurt butterfly in the jungle," Halsey tweeted. "I broke my toe. turns out the butterfly was already dead. I have alien feet I know. I sacrificed having nice feet when I committed to a life of dancing on stages and saving dead butterflies. this hurts."

Fans, under the impression her toe wasn't actually broken since it was seemingly fine in the vacation photos, instantly freaked out, which is what prompted Halsey's edited caption: "holy fuck relax this is from before I hurt my toe DETECTIVES."

Hopefully Halsey's poor toe heals up nicely soon so she can get back to enjoying her quiet time with Yungblud, but in the meantime we're hoping we get a few more dreamy vacation snaps. Wherever it is they've decided to roost for their breather in paradise, we definitely want to see more of it.

Get well soon though, Halsey!