Chris Pratt And Tom Holland Are Hilarious Elf Brothers In Onward Trailer

Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar

Two integral members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are being reunited once more in Pixar's latest movie, Onward.

In the first bit of footage we've seen of what appears to be another emotional journey from the studio that brought us movies like Toy Story and Frozen, we see (hear, rather) Chris Pratt and Tom Holland living it up as two very different elf brothers. That's right, Star-Lord and Spider-Man are back together, just a few weeks after Avengers: Endgame, and we couldn't be more excited.

The trailer introduces the pair, two magical creatures who have settled for a normal life in the suburbs, clocking in and out at work, dealing with the same problems and concerns humans do. It doesn't seem right for elves, does it? That's why the elf brothers, different as day and night, decide to head out to see if there's any sort of magic left in the world, according to director and writer Dan Scanlon.

Walt Disney Pictures

Holland take on the role of the shy introvert Ian (the smaller elf) and Pratt embodies the larger older brother Barley. Together, they appear to make the perfect pair, playing off each other in absolutely perfect ways. Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus also stars as Ian and Barley's mother, which is a role that should promise warmth and laughs, as seen for a few brief moments in the trailer.

It'll be intriguing to see how they come to terms with a life where the only real magical moments they see from day-to-day are unicorns digging through their trash and trees popping up in the middle of concrete jungles. Where did all the magic go? Is there still a reason to wake up with a twinkle in your eye and a pep in your step, even as an elf? Looks like the brothers will have to find out.

Onward is set to hit theaters everywhere on March 6, 2020.