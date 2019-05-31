Joe Jonas Had His Bachelor Party On A Yacht In Ibiza, No Big Deal

Getty Images

Even though Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were officially married in Las Vegas earlier this month, that isn't stopping them from going all out with a bigger ceremony later.

The plans are currently for the pair to celebrate with a larger party in France this June, and Joe is living up his last moments as a "bachelor" ahead of the impending party, as you'd expect. Nothing too fancy, you know, just hanging out in Ibiza on a yacht.

An unnamed source confirmed to ET.com that Joe is indeed having a bachelor party to "celebrate his upcoming second wedding to Sophie Turner." So nice they're doing it twice.

"Although the couple tied the knot in May in Vegas, they will be having a more formal wedding in June in France," said the source. "Joe wanted to celebrate with his friends and family and is doing so on a yacht."

Danielle Jonas's brother Mike Deleasa shared a snap of what looks like one of the most relaxed and chilled out bachelor parties of all time. Seriously, just look at this "what, me worry?" pose – it's positively zen.

We don't know what kind of other festivities Joe is planning on sharing with party attendees, but you can bet since it's all going down in Ibiza, there's got to be some sort of club activity coming up. And with a bachelor party this beautifully extra, we can't wait to see what kind of wedding he and Sophie have planned.

The pair's Vegas ceremony was just as hilarious as both Joe and Sophie can be individually, but the upcoming wedding in France will likely be an event to remember. Here's hoping Diplo once again hits up the event to livestream everything that goes down – even though Joe joked that Diplo's love for the 'gram "ruined" their surprise Vegas union. The people want to see, Joe!