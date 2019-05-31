Cardi B Puts The 'Press' On Blast With Her Bloodthirsty New Song

Getty Images

Cardi B has had enough with the invasion of privacy.

"Press," her first solo track of the year, finds the "Money" MC railing against the media machine: "Press, press, press, press, press / Cardi don't need more press / Kill 'em all, put them hoes to rest." If those bars sound familiar, that's because Cardi first previewed the song in an Instagram video posted all the way back in December. Things have only gotten bigger for her since then — she won a pair of Grammys and booked a blockbuster — and clearly the media attention is only getting stronger (and seemingly more annoying).

The new single clocks in at just two minutes and 23 seconds, but she certainly packs a lot of heat into that short run time. Listen to the full track — and peep its revealing cover art — below.

"Press" comes after Cardi announced the cancellation of several upcoming shows due to complications from cosmetic surgeries. And while the Invasion of Privacy rapper won't be bringing her Femme It Forward tour on the road this summer, the new single should tide fans over until she's ready to hit the stage again.