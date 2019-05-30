Jonas Brothers Tug At The Heartstrings With Their Surprising Live Lounge Cover: Watch

Getty Images

Jonas Brothers may have scored a No. 1 hit in the U.S. with their comeback single "Sucker," but across the pond, they faced stiffer competition. "Sucker" came oh-so-close to topping the U.K. chart, but Lewis Capaldi's gut-wrenching breakout ballad "Someone You Loved" ultimately edged it out of the top spot. The brothers have a totally chill attitude about it, though — on Thursday (May 30), they used their BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge appearance to cover Capaldi's hit and prove there's "nothing but love" between them and the Scottish singer.

"Here's the backstory: This song just edged us out at getting to number one here, many weeks in a row. So it's a hate-love relationship, but more love," they explained, laughing as they shot down any claims of passive-aggressiveness and insisted that they're huge fans of Capaldi's Instagram.

As for the cover itself, Joe and Nick traded verses before beautifully harmonizing on the chorus, giving the ballad a faithful rendition that proves they're true fans — afterwards, they tweeted, "Seriously we can't stop singing this tune. It's been a problem all day." Capaldi, meanwhile, reacted in typically hilarious fashion:

Besides their cover of "Someone You Loved," Jonas Brothers also busted out a funky version of "Sucker," the lead single from their upcoming album, Happiness Begins. Check that out below.