Mark Ronson And Camila Cabello Want That Old Thing Back On 'Find U Again'

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)/(Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Mark Ronson and Camila Cabello have created perhaps the most stinging heartbreak anthem of the year with "Find U Again." Ronson's latest release from his forthcoming album Late Night Feelings will have you in your feelings past midnight when the lights turn down, you're in your bed, and that person crosses your mind. Don't miss your ex while listening to this. In fact, make it abundantly clear beforehand that there are no feelings there — and then listen to it. Cabello's windy voice will suck you in while the sullen vocals will latch you onto the soul of an old flame.

It's a devious tactic. There's an icy, nostalgic chill to "Find U Again" that sounds like fresh morning energy. But it's really a deception; this isn't the kind of a good-morning tune that you throw on while getting dressed after a shower. Camila is wounded here and whimpering over the electric but sad backdrop. She misses her old thing. She wants it back. Now.

Tame Impala's Kevin Parker has a co-writing credit on the song, and Ronson revealed in a recent discussion with Beats 1's Zane Lowe that Parker created the melody a couple of years ago. "Find U Again" is psychedelic and metallic, tinny and colorful. Through it all, you'll really miss your ex.

Late Night Feelings hits streaming services and shelves on July 21. In addition to Cabello, the LP will feature Lykke Li, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, and more. In April, Ronson and Li shared the video for the album's title track that featured 1970s décor and TV-traveling housewives.

Listen to Camila sing about a fascination with an ex up above.