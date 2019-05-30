City Girls Are The Presidents Of Partying Prowess In 'Act Up' Video

YouTube/City Girls

Chances are, if you're reading this, you can recite that City Girls verse. It's from their breakout single, "Act Up," that appeared on their debut studio album Girl Code last November. Since then, the song, co-written by Lil Yachty, has become one of the most quoted verses in rap. A video for it was inevitable. Now, it has arrived. "Act Up" is all about acting up, acting out, and having a good time.

"Act Up" stars Yung Miami – one half of City Girls, the other being JT who's currently incarcerated – and Lil Yachty. The red-headed, clear-bead-wearing rapper is a news reporter dishing to a news camera about the "Act Up" challenge. People everywhere – healthy, injured, civilian, police officer – are breaking out in spontaneous dance. They're like fun-loving zombies. One man, strapped to a gurney, can't help but start percolating. It seems like the only person that is of the right state of mind to talk to the camera is Yung Miami, rapping her verse and controlling the massive mob of people. JT's presence is felt in the celebratory visual depicting everyone having a good time to her verse. Lil Yachty eventually joins the mob for a good time.

The City Girls' Girl Code has spawned two more videos thus far: one for "Season" with Lil Baby and the other for "Twerk" with Cardi B. In March, they performed in Cancún for MTV's Spring Break.

Take a look at the video for "Act Up" and enjoy yourself up above.