Even Sylvester Stallone's Rambo Can't Escape 'Old Town Road'

Lionsgate

Can't nobody tell Rambo nothin'.

Sylvester Stallone is returning for part five of the iconic action flick franchise he's been in since the very beginning, proving that he's still down to rock anyone who dares cross him, and...he's probably a fan of Lil Nas X's infectious "Old Town Road." Who isn't, honestly?

Yes, "Old Town Road" continues to be just about everywhere. And why shouldn't it be? It's a certified bop, especially country legend Billy Ray Cyrus's verse. It's swept the nation, with fans in every corner of the country singing about how they wish they could go back to that nostalgic old town road and just...ride until they can't no more, you know?

A slowed down, much more "dramatic" version of the track is featured heavily in this two-minute action-packed feast. The '80s action hero is back, and this time it's personal...again. A retired John Rambo has made an admirable attempt at ditching his old, violent ways by adopting the life of a rancher. Unfortunately, it isn't to be, as he finds himself forced to hunt down a kidnapper who's stolen away one of his friend's daughters. It's time for him to hop into the saddle again, because the kidnapper's more than just a simple thug: he's part of a Mexican drug cartel.

Rambo just wants to be like the Marlboro man and kick on back, but it's just not in the cards for him this time. Once more, it's up to Sly Stallone as the action hero to take everyone out with a load of explosives, a ridiculously sharp knife, and a deadly bow-and-arrow he could pick the freckle off a horse's ass with. Seriously. Rambo's bad.

Lionsgate

Rambo: Last Blood is set to debut on September 20, 2019. But if it's just the song you're interested in, you can stream that 'til the cows come home right now. And be on the lookout for 7, Lil Nas X's upcoming EP!