2 Chainz Brings Out Amerie For Soulful 'Rule The World' Performance On Ellen

(Prince Williams/WireImage)/(Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

2 Chainz and Ariana Grande's "Rule The World" is perfect for live performances thanks to how glitzy and luxurious it sounds. Thank 2 Chainz for his deep booming delivery and how it beautifully contrasts with Grande's feathery chorus. 2 Chainz brought the breezy number to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (May 29) but, for this rendition, Ariana Grande couldn't make it. In her stead, Amerie performed the hook with a particularly soulful feel. It was a great homage to Amerie's 2002 song, 'Why Don't We Fall In Love,' which 'Rule The World' samples.

Comedian Wanda Sykes gave the introduction to 2 Chainz's performance. When the stage opened up, he stood with a smiling Amerie, most famous for her 2005 hit single, "One Thing." As the pair performed 2 Chainz's latest hit, Amerie shined with her graceful voice. Afterward, 2 Chainz took to Instagram to thank her for taking the stage with him.

"Rule The World" appears on 2 Chainz's fifth studio album Rap Or Go To The League that came out in March. The LP also features the previously released, "Money In The Way." Although 2 Chainz and Grande couldn't perform the track together on Ellen, the two had their first performance of the song together in March during the Sweetener World Tour.

Watch 2 Chainz and Amerie play a soulful version of "Rule The World" up above.