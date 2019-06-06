'Are They Real?': Snooki's Asking The Ladies Some Personal Questions On Double Shot

If you're going to date Pauly and Vinny, you have to pass the Jersey Shore roomies test (they're family, after all). And in a sneak peek of tonight's A Double Shot at Love episode, Snooki has her shot to interrogate the remaining ladies during a dinner outing with Vinny. And, of course, the MTV star is asking blunt (and humorous) queries.

"You have nice boobs!" Nicole tells Maria. "Are they real?"

The Are You the One? alum happily tells the pregnant MTV star that she's au naturel -- then privately gushes that Snooki's "my bitch."