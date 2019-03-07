Who Was This Week's Worst Catfish Offender -- Remy Or Mari?

A young mother was duped by a heartless, cold-as-ice catfish -- along with the person she trusted most.

On tonight’s episode of the hit show, Angel, an 18-year-old from Texas, reached out to Nev and returning guest sleuth Elle King because of her online beau Remy. Also 18, Remy lived nearby but had never met up with Angel. Aside from phone calls, the two had FaceTime sessions, during which Remy only saw “his forehead and up.”

Because that’s not fishy or anything.

Meanwhile, Remy was apparently a bit subversive: Angel’s closest pal Mari soon reported that the catfish had tried to come between the BFFs, telling Angel that he and Mari had slept together. Mari, meanwhile, said she’d texted with Remy herself -- but only for investigative purposes.

“I was trying to get him to send pictures of the apartment where he said he was, and he wouldn’t,” she said.

But when she showed Nev and Elle some of those texts, Elle was bothered by the fact that one took place at 4 a.m.

“I can’t stop thinking that Mari knows something,” she told Nev. “Why would someone be talking to their best friend’s boyfriend at 4 a.m.?”

We’ll get to that, but first, let’s talk about Remy. Turned out, he was just some random guy sending fake pics and messing with Angel’s mind. And man, was he a d-bag.

“It was just something to do on my downtime,” he said of his ruse. “I thought it was funny.” And the reason he agreed to finally meet Angel in person? “Who wouldn’t want to be on TV?” he asked.

Then -- buckle your seatbelts for this one -- he dropped a giant bombshell.

“Mari came on to me. She sent me messages, pictures and videos, saying how she wanted to meet … talking about sex,” Remy said, claiming he’d FaceTimed with Mari and shown his full face -- meaning she knew Angel was talking to a fake all along. “We talked every night saying how she was going to do sexual acts to me.”

And he came with receipts, showing Nev and Elle all of those Mari texts, plus the photos of herself she’d sent to him.

#BUSTED

So what did Mari say when confronted with all that evidence? She denied every bit of it, until Nev and Elle wore her down and forced her to admit her betrayal.

“I’m sorry for not being real with you,” she finally told Angel. “I just didn’t want to hurt your feelings. I feel like a terrible friend.”

All together now: Well, duh.

But who do you think was more terrible on this week's episode? Was it the callous, remorse-free Remy, or was it Mari, who betrayed her very own friend and spun a web of countless lies?