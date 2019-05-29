Lil Nas X Is Taking His New EP To The Old Town Road In June

(Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling)

Lil Nas X took his horse to the Old Town Road and is riding it until he can't anymore. Now, it looks like the next chapter of his career is beginning to unfold since he's announced a new EP, 7, to drop in June. Featuring eight new songs that aren't his viral hit "Old Town Road," and beautiful illustration of a city and mountain as the cover art, 7 looks to be the start of something beautiful. But still, stream "Old Town Road" though.

Lil Nas X took to Twitter yesterday (May 28) to detail 7. After unveiling the number of tracks, he then took some time to talk about what he plans to do with it. "i’m tryna make a visualizer (video) for every song on the ep and tryna work with upcoming animators on each one. so if y’all can link me to some dope ones pleaseeeeeee," he wrote. Then, in true Lil Nas X fashion, he went into his trolling bag to reveal a fake cover that looked similar to the album art from Drake's 2013 album Nothing Was The Same.

After the jokes, he posted the real artwork on Instagram. It features the budding country star on a horse, staring at a city at night time. If you're anxious to win $5, Lil Nas X revealed that he's handing it out to anyone who can tell him where the jacket that he's wearing in the cartoon is from.

Earlier this month, Lil Nas X released the highly anticipated video for "Old Town Road." The time-traveling video featured Vince Staples, Diplo, and Rico Nasty, all playing cameo roles. Billy Ray Cyrus, of course, appeared in it opposite of Lil Nas X as the pair serenaded a bingo hall.