Sufjan Stevens Is Ringing In Pride Month With Two New Tunes

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Tibet House US)

Some proceeds will go to support LGBTQ and homeless children in the United States

For Pride Month, Sufjan Stevens has released two beautiful new songs about genuine love. "Love Yourself" and "With My Whole Heart" are two drastically different odes to romance that will see some of their proceeds going to support LGBTQ and homeless children in the United States through the Ali Forney Center and the Ruth Ellis Center. It's never been a better time to listen to Stevens's wuthering voice.

"Love Yourself" is a smooth and somber affair. It buries feel-good synths that unfold into a heavenly solution of chords. On the soothing number, Stevens sings about having faith in yourself. "You're the one thing that I believe in," he sings.

The second number, "With My Whole Heart" is brighter and more upbeat. It's a love song with a soft, nostalgic feel. As Spin reports, Sufjan revealed in a press release that the song is supposed to be "an upbeat and sincere love song without conflict, anxiety, or self-deprecation."

The songs were released to streaming services as a four-track EP that also features an original 1996 demo of "Love Yourself" along with a "short reprise" of the record. "Love Yourself" and "With My Whole Heart" will be available on limited-edition 7-inch vinyl on June 28. In addition to the songs, Stevens also released a Pride-themed "SUFJAN" shirt.

Listen to his new songs for Pride Month up above.