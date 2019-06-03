Jack Harlow, Phony Ppl, And NanaBCool Will Perform At MTV Push Live

Getty/YouTube

Over the years, MTV's Push artist campaign has been a chance to connect fans with rising artists as they ascend in the musical spotlight. In the past few months alone, the series has featured Billie Eilish — whose debut album hit No. 1 in its first week — Lizzo — one of 2019's biggest success stories (and an upcoming MTV Movie & TV Awards performer) — and reigning Grammy Best R&B Album winner H.E.R., just to name a few.

Now, thanks to a new partnership with Live Nation, MTV Push is expanding into new territories and highlighting even more artists in an intimate live setting for an upcoming event. It's called MTV Push Live, and it kicks off Tuesday, June 4 at Chelsea Music Hall in New York City.

As a showcase for emerging talent, MTV Push Live will feature three artists: Jack Harlow, Phony Ppl, and NanaBCool. Get to know them below, then grab tickets right here.

Jack Harlow https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-SJyuCFD18 The deal: This 20-year-old Louisville rapper has been writing rhymes since high school. Last year, CyHi the Prynce hopped on his song "Drip Drop" after leaving an Instagram comment on Harlow's account, and earlier this year, he linked up with Felly for "Cheap Cheap" and its accompanying video, which is a literal feast.

Phony Ppl https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JgSBdpBc37I The deal: From twinkly funk to rainbow-tinged R&B and beyond, there's nothing phony about the sounds this five-man Brooklyn music collective can create. They've backed up Fetty Wap on late-night TV and enjoyed their own residency at New York's Blue Note Jazz Club. Now they're taking the stage for MTV Push Live.

NanaBcool https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkPQqFksiRM The deal: Ice Tea, the nocturnal new album from this Brooklyn hip-hop maestro, is the perfect intro to his signature sound: laid-back, languid, and the right staple for nights that go on longer than they probably should.

MTV Push Live hits Chelsea Music Hall on Tuesday, June 4. Find tickets here.