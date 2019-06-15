The Hills Cast Is Releasing Its Inhibitions At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

Getty Images

Find out which of the 'New Beginnings' stars just walked the red carpet

It's been nearly a decade since The Hills cast members encountered the coveted golden popcorn statue -- their last cameo at the pop culture extravaganza was back in 2010. But now, the group -- who will make their return to MTV on June 24 -- are back at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The gang is feeling the rain on your skin red carpet tonight!

Audrina Patridge, Brandon Lee, Brody & Kaitlynn Jenner, Frankie & Jen Delgado, Jason & Ashley Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia and Mischa Barton attended the pre-event -- and "it's just getting started." The awards show and the MTV reality phenomenon.

Check out the Hollywood-based ladies and gentlemen below, then be sure to tune in to the MTV Movie & TV Awards when it airs on Monday at 9/8c. And do not miss the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings on Monday, June 24 at 10/9c.