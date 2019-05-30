It may have to do with a certain 'bad ass'

'I'm Scared': Why Is Snooki Terrified On How Far Is Tattoo Far?

The Challenge brings out a "whole different side" of Kailah. But what version of her will be on display when she goes How Far Is Tattoo Far?

In a sneak peek of this week's How Far episode, the Invasion of the Champions, Dirty 30, Vendettas and Final Reckoning competitor enters the MTV shop with her boyfriend Mikey. Hosts Nico Tortorella and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi immediately bring up her past with this network and how she's a "bad ass."

"I'm scared to see what happens if she hates this tattoo!" the Jersey Shore star declares in the video above. "You better protect me because I'm preggers -- I'm scared!" she tells the Younger actor.

Does Snooki have reason to be filled with fright? And how do Nico and Nicole react to the designs? Watch the entire video to see it all unfold -- and don't miss Kailah and Mikey tonight on a brand-new episode of How Far Is Tattoo Far? at 9/8c.