Lil Wayne's WeezyAna Fest 2019 Enlists Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, And More

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)/(Rick Kern/WireImage)/(Jason Koerner/Getty Images)/

Lil Wayne’s WeezyAna Fest is in its fifth year, and each of its lineups has successfully engulfed the last, bringing some of the most culturally significant artists to New Orleans for a massive celebration. The iconic rapper has announced the roster for this year's fest, and it's a significant one: Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, Travis Scott, and more are all set to appear. The fun kicks off on September 7 at the Uno Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The WeezyAna Fest of 2019 will be the stuff of legend. Aside from the dominating raps of Megan, the powerfully visceral bars of Meek, and the soft metallic melodies of Travis, Kash Doll, Saweetie, and Trey Songz will also get super-powered performance sets. The official poster that Lil Wayne revealed on Instagram also features three other names: Melii, Leven Kali, and Akbar V.

Last year's WeezyAna Fest featured Nicki Minaj, Birdman, Jeezy, and others. Birdman took the occasion to give Wayne an official apology for their volatile relationship. Next month, Lil Wayne will embark on a co-headlining tour with Blink-182 that lasts through September.

Check out the festival artwork up above.