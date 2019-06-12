Aly & AJ Are Cabaret Queens In Their Star-Studded 'Star Maps' Video

Vimeo

After taking us to "Church" in their last music video, Aly & AJ are back with another visual that really puts the "star" in "Star Maps."

This time, the duo teamed up with director Amanda Crew for a cabaret-themed spectacle that's equal parts quirky and dreamy. The Sanctuary single gets a jazzy, prolonged intro that sets the scene: a blue-lit club where Aly & AJ take the stage in front of an eclectic, quick-to-judge crowd. Look closely, and you'll see plenty of familiar faces — Brenda Song pets a rubber duck, Silicon Valley's Thomas Middleditch bops along, a couple RuPaul's Drag Race alums give off fierce energy, and Haley Lu Richardson and Brett Dier dance while rocking bushy unibrows.

As for the sisters themselves, their timidness wears away as the synth-pop anthem builds and swells. "I wanna burn this house to the ground / After playing with fire / I wanna burn this map of the stars / Now I'm on fire," they sing, growing bolder and more confident with each turn at the mic. Burn it down, girls!

"Star Maps" is the latest single off of Aly & AJ's Sanctuary EP, released in May. In a recent interview with Paper, the sisters revealed that the lush track actually doubles as a jab at the patriarchy: "We wrote this song in 2017 when the Harvey Weinstein story broke as an ode to the #MeToo movement," they explained. "We felt we needed to write a revenge song for the innocent victims of Hollywood's abusers."

The duo are currently in the midst of a North American headlining tour that continues through June — check out the full list of dates here.