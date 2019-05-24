Ally Brooke Puckers Up In 'Lips Don't Lie' Video With A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

YouTube

Thirteen years after Shakira belly danced her way to the top of the charts with "Hips Don't Lie," Ally Brooke has given us a similarly tantalizing single with "Lips Don't Lie." The new track, which features A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, arrived on Friday (May 24), accompanied by a video that gets very up close and personal.

Appropriately, the vid zeroes in on Ally's glossy lips, which go from glittery pink to dark purple to cherry red with each new shot. Over a slinky, piano-driven beat, she coos, "One hit, you're mine / I can tell your lips don't lie when you kiss it right back." A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie tells a different story on his verse, channeling jealousy as he spits, "I treated you like a 10, now I'm a dog to you."

"Lips Don't Lie" is the follow-up to Ally's Tyga-featuring single "Low Key," which came oh-so-close to cracking the Hot 100 after its release in January. Momentum is on her side now, and "Lips Don't Lie" could deliver her a summer hit.

Writing about the new song on Instagram, the former Fifth Harmony singer revealed that she first heard "Lips Don't Lie" back in August 2018. "As soon as I heard the first few seconds I shouted 'this is MY song! I need this song!!'" she said. "I absolutely fell mad hard in love with it like no other. … This one is special to me. I hope you love it."

Get a taste of "Lips Don't Lie" above, and see Ally talk "Low Key" and her upcoming memoir in the MTV News interview below.