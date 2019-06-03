Jade Cline Is The Newest Member Of Teen Mom 2

Part 3 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion introduced "the newest member" of the long-running series.

Jade Cline -- the young mother who has documented her story on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant -- will soon be joining the long-running series. And in appropriate fashion, Jade's new cohort Kailyn formally introduced Kloie's mama to the show during a recent filming of her podcast "Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley."

"This is a huge surprise," Kail stated to Jade and the other guests Teen Mom OG couple, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra.

So how did Jade find out the big MTV news?

"I'm at school and I'm out on break and [producers] were like, 'Hey, we have someone that we want you to meet,'" Jade revealed. "[Co-executive Producer of Teen Mom 2] Kristen [Schylinski] came out and Jamie, who is my new producer now, and they're like 'Hi, I'm Kristen from Teen Mom 2. We love you and we love your story so much, would you like to be on the show?' The show had been on so long, I can't believe they would want me on a show that's been on for like 10 years with the same people."

Kail replied she had the "same thoughts" as Jade but emphasized it was not personal. To hear Kail elaborate, watch the clip below. Then be sure to stay with MTV News for more updates and stories about Jade's journey so far -- and do not miss the premiere of Teen Mom OG (with Cate and Ty!) this Monday at 9/8c.