Millie Bobby Brown Slays Lizzo And Lorde In Jimmy Fallon Beat Battle

NBC

It’s always a good time any time Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown blesses us with her singing voice.

Brown appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to show off her karaoke skills as well as her prowess when it comes to belting out some of her favorite tunes off the top of her head. Suffice it to say, she's a natural at it.

Fallon's "Beat Battle" segment challenges participants to sing as many songs they can think of over a typical pop beat. It's up to them which tunes they choose, which can lead to some truly random additions to the improvised "setlist." Millie, who we already know is something of a savant when it comes to music and writing her own raps, had the spotlight on her the whole time.

During the four-minute segment, Millie gives us pop queen realness with covers of Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe," Lizzo's "Juice," Lorde's "Royals," Gwen Stefani's "Hollaback Girl," Shawn Mendes's "If I Can't Have You," and a selection of other tunes that she managed to perfectly nail. Though Fallon brought the pain on his own with soulful renditions of songs like "I Want It That Way" from Backstreet Boys, Millie was the clear winner.

It's good to see Millie living it up and enjoying herself, especially after a recent interview where she opened up about the bullying she faced when she was younger that forced her to have to change schools to cope.

And while Brown absolutely killed it during her time on stage, the real magic we're waiting for is the third season of Stranger Things, which we can't wait to see her embody Eleven once more in. The upcoming eight-episode season is set to begin on Independence Day, or July 4 this year, so there isn't much longer to wait.