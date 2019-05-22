Madonna And Swae Lee Dance Like Their Lives Depend On It In 'Crave' Video

(Michael Campanella/Getty Images)/(David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Madonna loves danger. She craves it. She says so in the intro for her new video for "Crave," her sultry collaboration with Swae Lee. The simplistic video finds the pair prancing around what looks like an abandoned building as bright neon lights flash around. Also, if you ever wanted to know if Madonna can out-dance you, this video offers proof that, undoubtedly, yes she can.

In the video, Madonna's viewpoint of her dancing conquest is rendered in full color while Swae Lee, moving slowly as if in a trance, sees the world in black and white. The contrast is beautiful. Madonna's exaggerated movements burst with life, as does her perspective, brimming with bright neon strobe lights. Swae appears as if he's a heartthrob in a fragrance commercial, smiling and giving each close-up the most of his tattoos that he possibly can. Madonna also shows throughout the course of the video that she can dance at a higher frequency than most, sending her body into energetic spasms between words in the slow song. It's astounding, peculiar, and marvelous.

"Crave" appears on Madonna's forthcoming album Madame X that drops on June 14. The spy-themed LP will also feature the Quavo-assisted "Future," empowerment anthem "I Rise," and her Maluma-assisted tune "Medellín."

Watch Madonna and Swae Lee take over a building in "Crave" up above.