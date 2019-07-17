Teen Mom OG Awareness: What Are Maci's Goals For Future PCOS Advocacy?

Maci has raised awareness about her polycystic ovary syndrome; the mother of three got very candid with her producer Jeni about their shared medical condition several seasons back when the two compared their struggles with the crippling hormonal disorder. And during this week's Teen Mom OG episode, she continued to speak out about PCOS and went to Washington for PCOS Awareness Day.

Maci's goal: Meet with congressmen from her home state of Tennessee to get them to sign bills which would help with funding and make September PCOS Awareness Month. And even though Maci admitted she was "anxious" before she set out on her mission, she was successful.

"Everyone we met with said yes!" Maci exclaimed.

Now that she has this achievement under her belt, what are her long-term plans with this type of advocacy? Maci explained her strategy in two parts: personally and as a whole.

"I think for me, I just want to gain more knowledge and understanding of the condition," she told MTV News. "I want to become more comfortable with the lack of knowledge, because no one really has any. So it's hard to talk about something that you live with, and it's tough to talk about it. I want to be more comfortable in my ignorance, because only then can we really show that we need more research."

She continued: "But I think as a whole, getting PCOS completely under the women's health umbrella and for it to be taken seriously. My goal is that by the time Jayde hits puberty and becomes a woman, there will be testing that's done at her first OBGYN appointment to say, 'You have this, these are the risks, you have some of the signs,' etc. That's my short-term and long-term goals, because so many women don't get diagnosed or are misdiagnosed. So more severe issues come up, even though they have PCOS."

If you would like to learn more about PCOS, please visit the PCOS Awareness Association for more information and resources. And be sure to keep watching Maci every Monday on Teen Mom OG at 9/8c.