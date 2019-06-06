The Hills: New Beginnings Cast Photos Are Here (And They're Everything)

During The Hills' original run, the cast would take sleek, stylish photographs before the beginning of each season. And the tradition continues for this brand-new beginning
s.
From Audrina Patridge to Brody Jenner, the reunited group (plus newbies Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee) is dressed to the nines in the finest attire. One word to describe the professional snapshots? Damn. And no combat boots (or helmets) here!
Check out the stunning photographs of the group below, and do not miss the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings on Monday, June 24!
-
Audrina PatridgeEllen von Unwerth
-
Brandon Thomas LeeEllen von Unwerth
-
Brody JennerEllen von Unwerth
-
Frankie DelgadoEllen von Unwerth
-
Heidi PrattEllen von Unwerth
-
Jason WahlerEllen von Unwerth
-
Justin “Bobby” BresciaEllen von Unwerth
-
Kaitlynn JennerEllen von Unwerth
-
Mischa BartonEllen von Unwerth
-
Spencer PrattEllen von Unwerth
-
Stephanie PrattEllen von Unwerth
-
Whitney PortEllen von Unwerth