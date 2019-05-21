Megan Thee Stallion Is A Watchful Guardian Of Houston In 'Realer' Video

YouTube/Megan Thee Stallion

It's over, finally. And now, I can breathe. Megan Thee Stallion's new video for "Realer" is out today and it can take the air out of your windpipes. There's plenty of colors, shaking body parts, and fierce faces in a swirling vortex here, so much that by the time the video ends, you'll be wide-eyed with shock. Through it all, the authenticity is apparent. There's nobody quite as real as Megan Thee Stallion. Breathe.

In the clip, Megan is a protector of sorts in this cartoonish version of Houston where a "hater" of hers named Ill Will roams causing trouble. Quick to vanquish all threats, Megan and a group of her friends hop into a convertible car weapon and begin cruising. For the length of the video, we follow this ride through a land of rapidly changing colors where we peak into different scenes of the collective dancing, brandishing golden weapons, and looking as fierce as possible.

Megan's fierce raps follow her as she stands front and center throughout the video's runtime. The dancing here is impeccable. From left to right, up and down, side to side, and around again, bodies shake and roll. The last shot reveals the collective of women, led by Megan, turn around and look at the screen fiercely. We're to assume that through the power of their aggressiveness, Ill Will has been defeated, watching them as he fades away. Megan and her friends have saved the day.

"Realer" appears on Megan's recently released project Fever that came out on May 17. The 14-track mixtape features Juicy J and DaBaby. Earlier this month, she appeared on a new version of Bhad Bhabie's "Bestie."

Check out the breathtaking video for "Realer" below.