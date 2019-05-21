Alabama TV Station Censors Arthur Same-Sex Wedding Episode

Courtesy of © 2019 WGBH & PBS KIDS

By Lauren Rearick

On May 13, 2019, PBS viewers watched as Mr. Ratburn, an animated rat teacher in the television series Arthur, married his male partner, Patrick. However, Alabama residents did not see the episode that day, as Alabama Public Television (APT), a state member of PBS, chose to air a repeat episode of Arthur instead.

APT director of programming Mike McKenzie claimed to AL.com that the network chose not to show the episode because of the level of “trust” local parents place in the station. “Although we strongly encourage parents to watch television with their children and talk about what they have learned afterwards – parents trust that their children can watch APT without their supervision,” he said in an emailed statement to AL.com. “We also know that children who are younger than the ‘target’ audience for Arthur also watch the program.”

PBS had shared details of the episode with APT in mid-April, McKenzie said. The network then made the decision to not air the episode on its original date or on a future date.

It’s not clear why young viewers would need supervision to understand a same-sex marriage. MTV News has reached out to both APT and PBS for comment.

In response, some parents shared their support for Arthur on social media, saying they have no issue with the subject matter and pledging to show their child the episode. “I watched Arthur when I was younger and my kids watch it now,” one parent tweeted. “I would gladly let them watch this episode. This is amazing.”

In a statement made to MTV, Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD president and CEO, expressed the organization’s displeasure with APT’s decision. "With LGBTQ visibility at an all-time high on television, including in the Kids and Family Programming genre, this attack to censor content is not only mean-spirited, it’s a losing battle,” Ellis said. “The uptick of LGBTQ characters and stories on kids TV shows has been met with praise from families of all kinds, and media need to put context to the extremely fringe anti-LGBTQ organizations and individuals who speak out against any inclusion. TV worlds often reflect our actual world and today that includes LGBTQ parents and families.”

The organization is now calling on social media followers to contact the PBS station and share their thoughts on the decision. “LGBTQ parents and their children deserve to see themselves reflected in media and if leadership of this public broadcasting station cannot serve the interests of the entire public, it's time to find someone who can,” Ellis said.

In 2005, APTV also chose not to air an episode of Postcards From Buster, a spinoff Arthur series centered on Arthur’s bunny friend named Buster, AL.com reports. In the episode, Buster visited a friend with lesbian mothers, Variety reports. The station had defended that decision, telling AL.com in a 2005 interview, “Our feeling is that we basically have a trust with parents about our programming. This program doesn't fit into that.”

As pointed out by GLAAD, Arthur isn’t the only recent cartoon to depict LGBTQ+ relationships and characters. Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe is centered on a group of gender-fluid main characters, and the show made television history, airing the first same-sex wedding on a children’s television series. Others cartoons including Adventure Time, Star Vs. The Forces of Evil, Clarence, and The Legend of Korra have included LGBTQ+ relationships and characters.

Kevin Wong, Head of Communications for The Trevor Project, told MTV News that television’s continued focus on LGBTQ+ characters is vitally important for representation and recognition. “Healthy depictions of LGBTQ relationships — in all forms of media, in all states, and for all ages — help ensure that LGBTQ young people know they are deserving of love regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” he said.