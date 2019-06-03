(Gus Stewart/Redferns)

Bon Iver Return To The Fold With Two New Songs That Deliver A Taste Of Heaven And Extra Piano

Justin Vernon and the gang are back with not one, but two new Bon Iver songs. They premiered last night at the All Points East festival in London during Bon Iver's set. There's the dense and majestic "Hey Ma" and there's the bullying piano-driven "U (Man Like)" that comes with colorful lyric videos. In addition to these two new tastes of Bon, there's also the extension of some upcoming shows for a full tour over the course of three months from August to October. Bon Iver's back, y'all.

First up is "Hey Ma," and it's not the Cam'ron and Juelz Santana song from 2002. You can hear the gates of Heaven opening up on this number as Vernon immerses the listener in vivid, liquidy memories. His voice is booming and blindingly bright as he sets the scene by "toking on dope" and having a "heavy mind." In the accompanying lyric video, what looks like home videos from Vernon are played.

Next is "U (Man Like)" which turns the piano and the emotion up to screaming levels. The heartfelt number features Moses Sumney. The accompanying lyric video is peaceful and stuffed with various blues, showcasing the beauty of the Earth and a child swinging on a swing set. A list of collaborators have been revealed for this track and "Hey Ma" that includes Jenn Wasner, Bruce Hornsby, Elsa Jensen, Phil Cook, Psymun, and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus.

You'll get to hear these new songs, and presumably more, when Bon Iver heads out on tour in August with various shows featuring Indigo Girls, Sharon Van Etten, Feist, and Yo La Tengo. It kicks off on August 31 in Missoula, MT and ends in Raleigh, NC on October 19.

Bon Iver's last true album was 2016's 22, A Million. Vernon collaborated with Aaron Dessner of the National last year as the collective Big Red Machine and released an album of the same name.

Watch the lyric videos for the new tracks up above.