Game Of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Hints At What's Still To Come In The Books

Now that Game of Thrones has officially ended, fans can't stop talking about what might have been.

Some are distraught over what actually took place during the series finale, and others were so incensed they started a petition to have the entire Season 8 remade. But there's one thing people forget about when it comes to the Game of Thrones universe: the book series still isn't over.

Author George R.R. Martin is still working on completing the next book in the series, The Winds of Winter. After that, he's still got A Dream of Spring to tackle as well. Taking to his official blog with his thoughts on the fact now that the fantasy series is now over, he stressed "I'm still here, and I'm still busy." And of course, people want to know how the books will end.

"How will it all end? I hear people asking," Martin wrote. "The same ending as the show? Different? Well...yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes." Alrighty then, George.

Of course, he doesn't give many more details, beyond adding that some characters we never saw in the series would be around, and others who died in the show outlive on in the books.

"If nothing else, the readers will learn what happened to Jeyne Poole, Lady Stoneheart, Penny and her pig, Skahaz Shavepate, Arianne Martell, Darkstar, Victarion Greyjoy, Ser Garlan the Gallant, Aegon VI, and a myriad of other characters both great and small that viewers of the show never had the chance to meet. And yes, there will be unicorns...of a sort..."

He also noted the "butterfly effect" will be felt throughout the work, where changes made to the story will continue to grow as it continues to take shape. But of course, in true Martin style, he still has no idea when The Winds of Winter is actually coming out.

"I won’t say when, I’ve tried that before, only to burn you all and jinx myself...but I will finish it," the author insisted.

To be fair, Martin isn't only working on books. He's also spread thin working on new TV shows, short films, a video game, and a few other unnamed features. The man is probably hopping from one area of interest to another, and good storytelling takes time. So we'll give you that time, George, but we're hoping those last few stories don't disappoint. We'll see our favorite Game of Thrones characters again...probably. At some point.