Céline Dion Recreates A Titanic Scene In One-Of-A-Kind 'Carpool Karaoke'

YouTube/CBS

The Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden is a consistently jubilant treat that never fails to be a highlight of the show. Céline Dion rode along with Corden Monday night (May 20) in the latest edition of the segment and sang a wide range of hits; from her own to one of Rihanna's and a surprising kids' song that has become extremely popular. In the process of doing this, they paid homage to James Cameron's classic 1997 film, Titanic.

Corden picked up an excited-looking Dion while riding down the Strip in Las Vegas. After a brief bit of conversation where she gave some details about living in Vegas — where she's had a residency since 2011 — the pair began to quickly cycle through songs. First, they sang "It's All Coming Back To Me" and then covered bits and pieces of others including Rihanna's "Work" and the extremely popular viral children's song "Baby Shark," also informally known as "Sicko Mode" for kids three and under. The pair hugged and laughed as they performed having the time of their lives.

But perhaps the biggest moment of all came when they performed "My Heart Will Go On," one of the most popular and important songs from Titanic that has also become one of the biggest of Dion's career. The pair acted as the lead lovers from the film (with Corden even wearing a Leonardo DiCaprio-esque wig) and reenacted one of the film's most powerful scenes. This wasn't just an epic part in the performance. This might go down as perhaps the coolest moment in the segment's history.

