Hawkins Moms Think Billy's Got It Goin' On In New Stranger Things Clip

Netflix

In the summertime, when the weather is hot, Hawkins' moms are so thirsty they might start to cry. When the weather's fine, they've got Billy on their mind.

Season 3 of Stranger Things is coming, and the show's latest clip finds Dacre Montgomery's Billy Hargrove flexing as a lifeguard by the pool. Of course, his trim figure makes him a prime and hunky target for the moms who happen to be working on their tan at the neighborhood pool.

That's about all that's going on in this brief look at the new season, but if you're a Billy fan, you're going to want to make sure you get an eyeful of what these moms are ogling from behind their brightly-colored swimsuits and sunglasses. Things are getting positively steamy.

This is the first bit of real footage of the show we've seen since March, where we were introduced to a summer-tactic look at Hawkins, Indiana and everything going on within as the kids navigated a season that would "change everything."

It featured plenty of cheesy bedroom dancing, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) checking out the mall, besties taking glamour shots, and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Steve (Joe Keery) wiling away their days at a summer job. It looks like that's what Billy is doing too, though it appears he's more adept at turning heads than he is saving people from drowning so far. One thing's for sure: a new set of Stranger Things episode should help quash some of that sadness we all feel from the fact that Game of Thrones is now over...forever.

The third season of Stranger Things, which will contain eight episodes, is set to make a splash on Netflix on July 4. It's Independence Day, and you may not even need fireworks – most of them will undoubtedly be happening onscreen.