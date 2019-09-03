Jade's Journey: How The Newest Teen Mom 2 Cast Member Began On Young And Pregnant

We're looking back at Kloie's birth, all those fights with Sean and everything in between

Jade chronicled what it was like to be young and pregnant and a teen mom. And now, Kloie's mother will continue her candor when she joins Teen Mom 2.

Along with Briana Dejesus, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer, Jade will bring her unique family dynamics to the long-running series when it returns one week from today (check out a glimpse above).

But before she joins the veteran foursome, we're looking back at some key, life-changing moments from her MTV experience thus far. Relive these unforgettable Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant moments below, then be sure to stay with MTV News and our YouTube channel for more updates regarding Teen Mom 2. And give Jade a warm welcome to the TM2 cast in the comments before her debut on September 10 at 8/7c!.