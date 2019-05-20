Rihanna Doesn’t Know The Name Of Her Album Yet — But She Feels Like It Might Be R9

(ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Rihanna is busy preparing her new fashion house, Fenty, to launch this week. New music might be a little later down the pipeline, but there's good news: Something is definitely in the tank — possibly even a new studio album. In a new interview with T: The New York Times Style Magazine, the singer begrudgingly revealed a few details about new music by responding to a couple of questions. It's not much to go on, but it allows fans to sort through rumors and begin morphing expectations for it thanks to words from her own lips.

In the midst of a lengthy discussion about everything related to Fenty fashion, Rihanna took some time to clarify a couple of details about her new music. First, it is true that she's working on a reggae album. She's not collaborating with Lady Gaga at the moment, even if the latter following her on Instagram caused fans to believe that something in the works (although she isn't against it). She isn't working with Drake for her next album. The biggest bombshell? She doesn't know the name of the album yet or when it's coming out. (Heavy blows to the Rihanna Navy, who have been anticipating the forthcoming LP.) But any news is better than none, so now fans can begin to prepare accordingly.

Soon after providing some details about the new LP in the interview, Rihanna reveals that she's contemplating the name R9. "I'm about to call it that probably, 'cause they have haunted me with this 'R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?'" she said. "How will I accept another name after that's been burned into my skull?"

Rihanna's Fenty fashion house was announced earlier this month. It's the first from-scratch brand that LVMH has launched since Christian Lacroix in 1987. Last month, her film with Donald Glover, Guava Island, live-streamed during Coachella before being released on Amazon Prime. Read the full feature right here.