'We Love You So Much': Tyler Baltierra Wishes Carly A Happy Birthday With Poignant Message

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra bravely chronicled their decision to outline an adoption plan for their child-on-the-way a decade ago. And 10 years later, the Teen Mom OG dad paid tribute to their little girl Carly -- on her birthday.

"10 years ago yesterday, we were only 17. 10 years ago, we brought you into the world," Tyler captioned the Instagram photo above featuring Carly and daughter Novalee sharing a warm embrace. "10 years ago, we only got to hold you by ourselves for a half hour in the hospital as we just cried & stared at you, remembering every little detail of how absolutely perfect you were, since we knew that even though we just met, we had to say goodbye."

He continued: "10 years ago, we had to make the hardest decision of our lives & give you everything your innocent life deserved that we just couldn’t provide at the time. 10 years ago, we held each other & wept as we watched you drive away in the back of the car with the only parents that were worthy to be yours. 10 years ago...your life changed so many others for the better & has blessed more lives than I can count. We love you so much & hopefully get to see you soon baby girl. Happy Birthday Carly! #Adoption #BirthparentStrong"

Fellow cast member Cheyenne Floyd and Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry liked the heartwarming photograph, with Kail adding, "I have the chills!!! So so proud of y’all & happy birthday to Carly!"

Offer your special messages in the comments -- and do not miss Cate and Ty when they return to Teen Mom OG on June 10 at 9/8c. Before then, relive Cate and Tyler celebrating Carly's ninth birthday in the clip below.