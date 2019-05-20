Vampire Weekend Paint Palm Springs Black And White In Relaxing 'This Life' Video

(Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images)

Take a journey with Vampire Weekend through California in their latest video for "This Life" from their new album Father of the Bride. The funky song gets a peaceful, almost retro visual that is smile-inducing, innocent fun that sits well with you after it goes off. This is how you want summer to be: filled with smiles, hair blowing in the wind, but maybe not with a black-and-white filter.

"This Life" makes for a beautiful video. It takes place in Palm Springs, California and follows Ezra Koenig, Danielle Haim (featured on the track as well), and producer Ariel Rechtshaid as they go on a road trip through grassy plains and windmill plants. The wide open skies and sunlight bathed in black and white is a thrilling sight. For those who can't understand what the song is saying, the lyrics are placed at the bottom of the screen, adding to the retro feel of the video. You can practically feel a breeze streaming through your screen as you watch. At the end, there's a Passover dinner with a large number of collaborators such as Jonah Hill and Mark Ronson.

Father of the Bride came out earlier this month. In addition to "This Life," it features "Sunflower," "Harmony Hall," and "Unbearably White." In March, the band released a Jonah Hill-directed visual for "Sunflower" that followed Ezra Koenig and the Internet's Steve Lacy through New York's Upper West Side.

Take a look at the relaxing video for "This Life" up above.