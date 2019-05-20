Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Got Engaged After Two Years Of Dating

Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost will soon be tying the knot.

The pair, who have been dating for two years, confirmed through Johansson's publicist to The Associated Press that they're officially engaged.

Getty Images

According to ScarJo's rep, there's not currently a date set for a wedding, but aside from that we basically have zero details as to what they could be planning. The pair have been famously quite private about their personal lives, despite appearing at red carpet premieres for movies like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. We've seen them together quite a few times at these events, but for the most part they're very quiet about their relationship in general.

The two were first spotted together around May 2017, where they were seen hanging out and showing off some PDA during a Saturday Night Live wrap party. Jost is a head writer at SNL and one of the head Weekend Update anchors. During the shindig, a source told E! News that their had been "hooking up" and had been together for quite a while at that time. Since then, it looks like their relationship has truly blossomed.

This will be the third wedding for Johansson, who was previously linked to Ryan Reynolds as of 2008 and journalist Romain Dauriac in 2013. She has a daughter named Rose with Dauriac, but no children with Reynolds. Jost, however, has never been married. Given that it's his first marriage, hopefully he's found the love of his life in Johansson.

The couple will undoubtedly be busy ahead of their impending nuptials, but hopefully we'll get a few more details about the upcoming union. We've got plenty of other weddings to keep track of, so it's time to officially add ScarJo and Colin Jost to the pile along with Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney for Wedding Watch 2019.